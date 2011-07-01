New Owners of Needles Peak Ski and Bike

Mountain Green has so many beautiful vistas to climb and many road bicyclist find there paths leading through trappers loop and the surrounding areas. A passion for biking stirred new Owner’s Ryan Pace and his wife DeeDe Waldron Pace to purchase the Needles Peak Ski and Bike Shop in Mountain Green at 4883 West Old Hwy. Rd. This is the only bike shop in the whole of Morgan County, and offers everything from bicycle rentals, to bicycle gear, including bike racks and hitches to carry your bikes on your vehicle. They also offer bike tires, bike packs, helmets, biker’s jersey’s and a full service shop for tuning, and maintenance repairs for your bike. They also are your ski shop destination for ski rentals, before you hit the slopes in the winter. DeeDe Pace grew up in the Morgan Valley, and was introduced to Ryan while he was doing drywall construction, through a friend named Mitch Peterson. They got married and have 3 boys ages 2, 4 and 6. Ryan grew up in Kamus, and when it came to deciding where to raise a family, DeeDe’s love for Morgan won. They both had a passion for riding bikes, starting with mountain bikes, and moving to road bikes. Pace said that instead of going to expensive movies for dates, they love to go out together biking. He said it’s something they can both do, and love to do together. They sometimes will bike the Trapper’s Loop road, and have even ventured out sometime up to Monty Cristo. This year for the annual Tour De Mountain Green, Needles Peak Ski and Bike in Mountain Green will be the starting place. Watch for more upcoming news on this event and be sure to stop in Needles Peak for all your biking gear, bike rentals and sales this summer. Look for the Needles Peak, ski and bike advertisement in this week’s paper. We welcome this newly owned business to the Morgan Valley. Support our local businesses!