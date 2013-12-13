On Nov. 16, a fundraiser was held on my and my family’s behalf to raise money for my breast cancer fight. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for all of your love, kindness, support and prayers. We would also like to thank all of the businesses that donated. We would like to name each individually, but on the day of the fundraiser we were flooded with so much generosity from businesses that we lost track. Your participation far exceeded anything we could have imagined. We feel truly blessed to live in this beautiful place, where people truly care and love one another. May God bless all of you and your families this coming year. Sincerely, Bonnie and Hank Telford; Cassie and Alec McDaniel; Chase and Jenna Telford; and Taylor and Tori Telford