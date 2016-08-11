Layton man charged with felony for threatening Morgan County officers

What started out as a routine traffic stop Wednesday, July 17, turned into death threats toward Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies and their families as well as felony charges. The department is asking residents to respect the privacy and safety of deputies and their families and not reveal personal contact information.

The deputy stopped the car in a residential area of Mountain Green when the 20-year-old driver, Layton resident Samuel Beckstead, was clocked going 46 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.

The vehicle was neither registered nor insured. A second deputy arrived as back up when Beckstead was cited and his car impounded.

Hours later, Beckstead sent text messages threatening to find out where the deputies lived to kill and rape their families. He was arrested the next day and bailed out of jail.

Due to the severity of the threats, the Utah State Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Beckstead faces charges including retaliation against a witness, victim or informant (third degree felonies), as well as three counts of threat of violence (Class B misdemeanors).

“We are asking the public not to disclose addresses or information regarding deputies or their families,” according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office facebook page. “If asked where deputies live or other information about them or their families, please do not provide this information. Attempt to get a license plate number and call 911.”