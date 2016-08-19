Phillips 66 awards $40,000 technology grant to Morgan schools

Through a generous $40,000 donation from Phillips 66, Morgan County students and teachers will soon benefit from upgrades and enhancements to Morgan School District’s technological infrastructure.

The Morgan Education Foundation applied for the technology grant from Phillips 66 as part of the Foundation’s “Connections for Classrooms” initiative to raise funds for updates to student computer labs, purchase portable Chromebook labs for classrooms, and improve the maintenance and rotation of existing technology throughout the district.

“We are over-the-moon with excitement to accept this generous donation from Phillips 66 on behalf of Morgan County school children, teachers and administrators,” said Diana Windley, Morgan Education Foundation board chair. “These funds will advance the technology in our school district in a meaningful way.”

Keeping up with technology is a challenge for any organization – but it can be especially difficult when serving schools with rapidly growing student populations. Figures current as of August 15, 2016, show Morgan School District’s enrollment at 3,059 students for the first day of the 2016-17 school year, up from 2,924 students enrolled at the conclusion of the 2015-16 school year. Year-over-year, fast-paced growth has created increased demands on computers labs, media centers and the overall technological infrastructure for the school district.

“Phillips 66 has done a wonderful thing for our community by investing in our school children,” continued Windley. “We appreciate their consideration and generosity in donating to Morgan County Schools.”

The Morgan Education Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to unite the community in acquiring and directing resources to enhance the educational experience of students enrolled in Morgan School District. Founded in 2007, the Board of Directors for the Foundation is comprised of volunteers including business and community leaders, parents and district administration.

For more information about the Morgan Education Foundation, visit www.morganeducationfoundation.org.d