Morgan joins the ‘Sea of Blue’ in displaying appreciation of law enforcement; Free decals available at area businesses

The thin blue line has become known as a symbol commemorating fallen law enforcement officers as well as the relationship law enforcement has with the community. The blue line represents law enforcement standing between lawful civilians and criminals.

In Morgan, Jeremey Larsen and Wendy Barber say the emblem is intended to show support for police in the wake of police shootings across the nation.

“Law enforcement is really important, especially here in Morgan where officers are not really highly compensated for what they do. They have a lot of risk they face every day, even in our small community,” said Barber, an EMT with Morgan County ambulance. “We have a great group of guys, including highway patrol troopers, here in Morgan. It makes a difference to see our support.”

The media is too full of criticism of law enforcement lately, said Larsen, a Morgan native as well as volunteer and EMT with the Mountain Green Fire Department.

“I got frustrated with the negativity, and wanted to show our law enforcement officers there are still people who appreciate them,” he said. “A physical display of support is something I would appreciate if I was in their shoes. But it isn’t just for law enforcement. It is for their families as well. We need to show families that we are grateful for what their mom or dad does for us.”

Larsen’s push for a physical reminder of public support was meant to flood Morgan County, but it has extended into neighboring counties such as Davis, Weber and Box Elder.

“To show our police officers that they have our support, please display this Thin Blue Line on your rear window. Let’s turn our community into a ‘Sea of Blue,’” reads a card affixed to each decal.

Larsen and Barber joined in with local businesses to cover the cost of the decals so residents can get them free of charge. Those sponsors include Realtor Jarad Winterton, Ace Hardware, Bart’s Machine Shop, Talon Loans LLC, The Morgan County News, and Romero Graphics.

Larsen patterned the Morgan effort on a similar one he found conducted in another county advertised on facebook.

“I liked the idea of doing without an expense to people, because people would love to show support but don’t often take the time or spend the money,” Larsen said. He also said he aimed for quality and durability of the decal so “it would last as long as people wanted it on their vehicle. I wanted something that looked really nice, that they would be proud to display on their vehicle.”

With the blessing of the fair board and Morgan County Council Chairman Austin Turner, Larsen and Barber began handing out the decals at the Morgan County Fair the night of the demolition derby, giving out close to 400, or half of the decals they have available. But they would like to see more residents willing to physically display their support of law enforcement.

Those interested in showing their support with a thin blue line across their back vehicle window can pick up a free vinyl decal at Ace Hardware or Morgan Mercantile. Barber and Larsen will even help you affix the decal if you contact them on facebook.