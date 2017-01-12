County Planning Commission position up for grabs

Due to Roland Haslam’s election the Morgan County Council, his position on the Morgan County Planning Commission is not available. The council would like applicants from the Stoddard area. However, the position may be filled from an at-large applicant at the council discretion.

The position is open until Feb. 28, 2018, the end of Haslam’s original term. The term originally began March 1, 2014.

Those interested should apply at the Morgan County Clerk’s office or find an application online. Applications are due Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.