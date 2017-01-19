Morgan youth to travel to D.C. for inauguration

While Morgan County residents watch Donald Trump’s inauguration from 2,000 miles away, five Morgan youth will actually be there witnessing it firsthand.

Cecily Clark, Tricia Cowgill, Sarah Deeble, Ashley McMillan and Sawyer Skidmore were chosen as Morgan County’s 4-Hers to attend a special session of Citizenship Washington Focus. They were chosen because of their years of involvement in 4-H, membership in Teen Council, and after an application process.

From Jan. 16 to 22, the youth will stay at 4-H’s national headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland, while focusing on the historic inauguration. They will be experiencing Inauguration Day events including the inauguration, presidential parade and a dinner cruise on the Potomac River.

While the 4-H students from 25 states participate in the presidential inauguration, they will be taking part in a mock presidential election, electing one of the 450 attending students as “president.”

Their visits will take them to the Ford Theater, U.S. Capitol, Library of Congress, Supreme Court and Smithsonian Museum, Arlington Cemetery, as well as on a night tour of the White House and to the Lincoln, Jefferson and Franklin D. Roosevelt memorials.

They have plans to meet with U.S. Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, as well as U.S. Representatives Rob Bishop, Mia Love, Chris Stewart and Jason Chaffetz.

The youth ages 14-19 also plan on learning the meaning and importance of the Democratic process; exploring the history of the presidency, the election process and the role of the press; discovering the intricacies of the executive branch and careers in politics; practicing the role of citizenship through service, civic education and engagement; partaking in workshops, sessions and speakers.