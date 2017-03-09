Mountain Green Miss Utah contestant asks for help in shoe drive

Spring cleaning is the perfect time to clear your closets of shoes your family has outgrown or just doesn’t use anymore, and a local Miss Utah contestant would be happy to take them off your hands.

Mountain Green resident Julieanne DeVries is collecting “wearable” shoes in any shape and size to send to the people of Burkina Faso, Africa, through the first week of April. The shoe drive is part of the Miss Utah Scholarship pageant, where DeVries will compete June 12-17. Each Miss Utah contestant is required to collect a minimum of 1,000 pairs of shoes. To arrange a donation, please call or text her at (801) 821-9753.

The 2015 Morgan High School graduate currently attends the master esthetician program at the Davis Applied Technology College. Due to her student status at the Davis County college, she was eligible to compete for the title of Miss Kaysville/Fruit Heights, a title she won in August of 2016.

DeVries has lived in Mountain Green since the fall of 2010, when she moved from Idaho Falls. She was Morgan High’s 2015 instrumental music sterling scholar and is only one of eight other Miss Utah contestants who will be playing the piano for the talent portion.

Aside from playing the piano, she loves to ballroom dance and has been involved in the Davis County Ballroom team in Layton. In Idaho, she was a member of the Extreme Ballroom Dance Company.

DeVries likes to hike and volunteer. In fact, her Miss America platform is titled “Live to Give.”

“There are so many opportunities to serve those around you, no matter how big or small the act of service is,” DeVries said. “I love my platform because no matter how old or young you are, everyone can be involved in service.”

With the help of her mother, Miss Weber County 1993, DeVries has been competing in pageants since the age of 17. She didn’t win a title (Miss Kaysville/Fruit Heights) until her fifth attempt, two years later.

“I can honestly say I am grateful for the times that I lost,” DeVries said. “It taught me so many things about perseverance and never giving up on your dreams and goals.”