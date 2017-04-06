Morgan Olympian named to Weber State Hall of Fame

By Courtney Bergman

In March, five individuals, including three outstanding athletes, were inducted into Weber State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Among these standout athletes was Morgan’s own Lindsey Olson Anderson, who—prior to running for Weber State University and representing the United States as an Olympian during the 2012 Beijing Olympic Games—was a remarkable athlete for Morgan High School’s cross country and track team.

Lindsey Anderson is the daughter of Scott and Sherliee Olson. She and her twin sister Angela are the oldest of five children. Her family relocated to Morgan during the summer prior to her attending the seventh grade at Morgan Middle School.

It was during this academic year that Anderson realized she had a talent for running. “I first knew I was naturally good at running when we had to run the mile in P.E. I would beat all of the girls and almost all of the boys. It became a competition each week to see if I could beat all of the boys,” Anderson recalls.

However, it was during her freshman year that she experienced her first recorded success when she took state in the 1600m. Her high school successes would continue to accrue, leading to her recruitment by Weber State University immediately after graduation to become a part of their track and field and cross country team.

Her achievements continued to mount and included setting the NCAA record in the Steeplechase; winning nine Big Sky titles in track and field, five of them attained during her senior year; and being named one of the top 10 female athletes in the Big Sky Conference. In addition to all of these accomplishments, Anderson was named the Weber State Female Athlete of the Year in 2007; earned Academic All-American honors; was named the Big Sky Scholar Athlete of the Year; and was a finalist for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award.

In 2008, Anderson participated in the Olympic Qualifying trials, placing second, guaranteeing her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China, where she placed 24th overall.

When asked to recall her favorite experiences during her attendance, Lindsey highlighted staying at the Olympic Village as one of the most memorable, including meeting athletes from all over the world, not only in track and field, but in every other sport. Her parents, husband Mark, sister Angela, and mother-in-law Barbara Anderson also had the privilege of attending and watching her compete.

Following her successful Olympic, professional and collegiate careers, Anderson began coaching other athletes, first serving as an assistant coach at Weber State and then as an assistant coach at Cal-State Bakersfield. In 2016, she was offered the position of Cross Country/Distance Track Coach at the College of Southern Idaho, which she accepted.

“I really love coaching and can’t wait to see what I can do with this program as we bring it back to CSI to begin competing in fall 2017,” she remarks when asked how she made the choice for her current employment. Anderson will be embarking on a new athletic challenge as she restarts CSI’s track and field program. The team’s debut this fall will end a 19-year absence from collegiate competition.

When asked what experiences have inspired her most as far as continuing in track and field, Anderson recalls two pertinent events. During her collegiate career, breaking the NCAA record in the Steeplechase became a poignant moment for her and inspired her to continue reaching for whatever goal she may set for herself. Later, as a professional athlete, her 2008 Olympic Trials race became a defining moment, giving her the opportunity to perform in the Olympic Games.

Her husband Mark Anderson, also of Morgan, has been one of her greatest supporters. The couple met while both were part of Morgan High’s track team, although they didn’t begin dating until Lindsey was in college. While Anderson was logging miles on the track running for Weber State, Mark was logging miles in the car, driving over 30,000 miles during Anderson’s collegiate career watching each of her meets. After signing with Nike and beginning her professional career, Mark continued this tradition, attending nearly every meet in which Lindsey participated, including international. Together, they are the proud parents of two children, a daughter, Peyton, and a son, Avett.

When asked what advice she would give to current and future students looking to find their own success, Anderson admonishes, “Never be afraid of going after something you really want to do. If you are passionate about something, go for it. You may succeed, you may fail, but you’ll never know if you don’t try. You’ll only regret not giving it a chance.”

With all of her many accomplishments and goals, Anderson’s induction into Weber State’s Athletic Hall of Fame seems yet another stepping stone to many future successes.