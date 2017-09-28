Two more wins has MHS girls’ soccer sitting at 6-0

By Jon Yorgason

Sports Writer

Sept. 29–After bulldozing its way through the first half of Region 13 play, the Morgan High School girls’ soccer team finally got some competition last Thursday, when Judge Memorial decided to push back. Literally push back.

In what may have been the most physical game of the year, the Trojans emerged with a narrow 4-3 win over the Bulldogs thanks to two goals apiece from Logan Duran and Rhylee Freeman and some heady defensive play down the stretch.

Three weeks ago, the Trojans traveled to Salt Lake City and took it to Judge, 5-1, in the first region game of the season. But Morgan knew that it would playing a much more determined Judge team the next time around.

“They didn’t have their best game the first time they played us,” Morgan coach Bryan Searle said. “They certainly have improved, and at times outplayed us today.”

Freeman put the Trojans on the board less than five minutes into the game with a beautiful ball off of an excellent corner kick from Morgan Cragun. Searle called Freeman’s shot “an incredible goal – probably one of our best goals of the year.”

Duran’s two goals weren’t half bad either. Each involved some remarkable footwork from the senior striker and a strong leg to get the ball into the net.

Freeman’s second goal, which came in the 62nd minute, proved to be the game winner. It was a lofted shot from about 20 yards out that skimmed the bottom of the crossbar just over the outstretched arms of the Judge keeper before settling in to the back of the net.

All four of Morgan’s goals were brilliant, to be sure, but for Searle, the real value in Thursday’s match was the Trojans’ ability to overcome Judge’s aggressive brand of play.

“That competes with the physical nature of the 4A, 5A, 6A teams that we played (in preseason),” Searle said. “But we like that, and I thought for the most part we kept up with it. We told our players after the game that it was nice to have a challenge. That’s not to say that we won’t have other challenges, but this was a great game that could have gone either way. I hope that if we have to play these guys again, it’s late, late in the playoffs.”

On Tuesday, the Trojans kept their perfect region record intact with an 8-0 road win over South Summit in a game that Searle called the best his team has played.

Seven different players scored for the Trojans while six players had assists. Allison Flitton had two goals and an assist to lead the way. Also scoring were Tannah Carter, Addison Adams, Logan Duran, Morgan Cragun, Kaylee Giles and Rhylee Freeman. Heather Moore had two assists, while keeper Taylor Condie recorded the shutout, her third in region play.

Now 6-0 in Region 13, the Trojans have two more games before starting the playoffs on Oct. 11. Next Thursday’s game against Grantsville will be the final home game of the regular season.