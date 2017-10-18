Morgan oozes Halloween fun

The holidays are filled with fun and tradition wherever you go, but very few communities have such a wide array of things you can participate in for free or a very small fee. The city, local businesses and community members all pitch in to make sure that there are plenty of fall holiday memories made right here at home.

Everyone knows that Halloween in Morgan City means “Trick-or-Treat Street.” This event is just as much fun to watch as it is to be a part of. When you turn onto State Street or Commercial, it is like stepping back in time to a street full of children dressed up as their favorite haunt. The kids are all smiles as they go from business to business getting everything from a simple piece of candy, to ice cream cones and hot dogs. The generosity of the businesses involved and the sense of community at this event is unsurpassed.

However, it doesn’t stop there. Several community members join in the fun offering inexpensive spook alley options.

The new Scotsman Center in Mountain Green is in on the fun. This community center is used year-round to host events like parties, work meetings, horse shows, clinics and workshops, community events, family events and more. They have a variety of office and meeting spaces, including a kitchen and lounge with free wifi. They also offer full care horse boarding with top-notch equine amenities like a huge heated indoor riding arena and heated wash bays for cozy winter riding.

But for the Halloween season, they have partnered with another local company, On Hill Events, to host “The Great Pumpkin Patch” as a local community family activity now through October.

The Scotsman Center will be selling pumpkins Monday-Friday 8a.m.-12 p.m. and again from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-dusk. Saturdays will also include free carnival games and low-price family train and pony rides from 1-4 p.m. until Oct. 28.

The Scotsman Center is near the Mountain Green airport at 5859 Cottonwood Canyon Road.

On Oct. 28, On Hill Events will team up again with the Scotsman Center to produce the scariest 5K in Utah. The “Blood Run” is a 5K which requires runners to run at dusk solo or up to a group of five runners along the airport road at night with a white T-shirt. Along the road you will find the dead lying around and occasionally one or two will awake and try to grab you with red blood stained hands. These hands will stain your shirts with red hand marks, like a creepy color run. The finish line will host a “Zombie Fun Halloween Party.” Runners will be sent on the course one at a time every 15 seconds to help you feel alone, “but do not worry you will never be alone….ha ha ha.”

Danell Sorenson and her sons began hosting a pumpkin patch a few years ago. “Sparkle Punkin’ Patch” has turned to the dark side this year and is now “Spooky Patch Pumpkins.” The Sorensens say they “have the best assortment and quality of pumpkins around,” including Cinderella pumpkins this year. Sorenson says there are “many to choose from with a few frightful surprises!” Spooky Patch is open now at 1234 North Morgan Valley Drive. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/spookypatchpumpkins for updated details.

Deep Creek Corn Maze is another local favorite. Their maze is open now through Halloween night Monday and Wednesday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 3-10 p.m. Group rates are available, but only taken by appointment. Call 801-644-2400 for more information.

Chad and Sheri Staples and their family host the annual Staples Halloween Maze. There is no charge for the maze and it just keeps getting bigger and better every year.

Sheri mentioned, “Chad has always liked mazes. When he was a kid he used to draw them. I remember when we were dating he had this idea to make a dance club in the middle of a big maze. He even had it all sketched out.” Chad created movable panels so that each year he can design the maze however he wants without having to buy more materials.

The whole family participates in this event. Chad and his sons design and build the maze and Sheri and her daughter decorate and greet. Even grandparents pitch in for crowd control.

The maze is located in Wasatch Shadows at 387 W. 150 N. in Morgan. It will run Oct. 27, 28 and 30 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. On these dates, there will be no “scarers” in the maze, so this is the perfect time to bring the youngsters. On Halloween day, the maze will be open the same hours. However, after dark, the haunts will come out. Smaller kids and frightened teens and adults can still come and carry a glow stick to let the “scarers” know not to bother that group. Last year they had a big crowd and it is expected to be bigger this year, so be careful while driving in this area.